Injured bear cub rescued on Route 2 in Erving

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ERVING - Police came to the rescue of an injured bear cub found on the side of the road in Erving on Thursday evening.

The cub was found on Route 2 with a significant leg injury. Though police said they were met by a "protective mama bear," they rescued the cub and turned it over to Mass Wildlife, which brought the animal to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton.

erving-bear-cub-injury-1.jpg
The cub was found on the side of Route 2 on July 27, 2023. Erving Police Benevolent Association

After being treated, the cub will be brought to a rehabilitation center in New Hampshire and will hopefully be released back into the wild within a year.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 10:21 AM

