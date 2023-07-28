Injured bear cub rescued on Route 2 in Erving

ERVING - Police came to the rescue of an injured bear cub found on the side of the road in Erving on Thursday evening.

The cub was found on Route 2 with a significant leg injury. Though police said they were met by a "protective mama bear," they rescued the cub and turned it over to Mass Wildlife, which brought the animal to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton.

The cub was found on the side of Route 2 on July 27, 2023. Erving Police Benevolent Association

After being treated, the cub will be brought to a rehabilitation center in New Hampshire and will hopefully be released back into the wild within a year.