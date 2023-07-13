Eric Griffin convicted in 2019 murder of girlfriend Jennifer Kalicki in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY - A Tewksbury man has been convicted in the 2019 murder of his girlfriend.

A Middlesex Superior Court Jury found Eric Griffin guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of domestic assault and battery and battery and intimidation of a witness in the murder of 39-year-old Jennifer Kalicki.

Kalicki was found dead in an apartment on Archstone Avenue on September 15, 2019. Her family said she was a victim of domestic violence. An autopsy determined Kalicki died of blunt force trauma and a fatal brain bleed.

A relative of Jennifer Kalicki holds up a picture of her on Sept. 15. (WBZ-TV)

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said investigators uncovered a past history of abuse. Court paperwork also revealed that Griffin had two prior restraining orders, a pending domestic violence case against Kalicki that was dismissed days before her death and several probation violations.

"This verdict signifies our commitment to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable and exemplifies the good work of the team of prosecutors and police who spent weeks investigating this case in the Grand Jury and who dedicated themselves to gathering additional evidence that demonstrated the pattern of violence being inflicted upon the victim. This type of controlling behavior is far too common in these cases and calls greater attention to the need for addressing this public safety and public health risk," said Ryan in a statement.

Eric Griffin appears in court on Jan. 7, 2020. CBS Boston

"I am extremely proud of the officers and detectives who responded to this call as they did all that they could do to ensure justice would be served. The horrific images from the day of Jennifer Kalicki's death have remained with me. It was emotional to be in the courtroom and to see Jennifer's family get some peace," said Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus in a statement.

Griffin will be sentenced on July 27.