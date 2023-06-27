Entertaining audiences for over 85 years at Weston Theater Company in Vermont
For over 85 years, Weston Theater Company has been creating engaging, entertaining, and inspiring theater for their expanding community. In the video above, host Rachel Holt learns about their storied past and why actors and theater-goers from across the country choose Weston as their summer destination home.
