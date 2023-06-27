Watch CBS News
New England Living

Entertaining audiences for over 85 years at Weston Theater Company in Vermont

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

New England Living: Weston Theater Company
New England Living: Weston Theater Company 05:45

Sponsored by Weston Theater Company

For over 85 years, Weston Theater Company has been creating engaging, entertaining, and inspiring theater for their expanding community. In the video above, host Rachel Holt learns about their storied past and why actors and theater-goers from across the country choose Weston as their summer destination home.  

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.