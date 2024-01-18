How harmful can energy drinks be for children and teens?

BOSTON - Energy drinks continue to gain in popularity, especially among young people, and new research reinforces that the beverages could be harmful to kids' health.

It's estimated that more than 30 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 consume energy drinks regularly, males more often than females. Some do it because they think it will improve school performance, others to fit in with their peers.

While it's recommended that teens limit their caffeine intake, these beverages are loaded with the stimulant which could be harmful or even dangerous. In this most recent review, researchers in the U.K. looked at 57 prior studies and found that energy drink consumption by children and young adults is associated with disruptions in sleep, an increased risk of ADHD, anxiety, changes in mood, and in some cases, heart problems. Energy drink consumption was also linked to smoking, drug use, and binge drinking.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 should consume no more than 100 mg of caffeine a day, which is equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee.