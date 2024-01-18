Watch CBS News
How harmful can energy drinks be for children and teens?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Energy drinks continue to gain in popularity, especially among young people, and new research reinforces that the beverages could be harmful to kids' health.

It's estimated that more than 30 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 consume energy drinks regularly, males more often than females. Some do it because they think it will improve school performance, others to fit in with their peers.

While it's recommended that teens limit their caffeine intake, these beverages are loaded with the stimulant which could be harmful or even dangerous. In this most recent review, researchers in the U.K. looked at 57 prior studies and found that energy drink consumption by children and young adults is associated with disruptions in sleep, an increased risk of ADHD, anxiety, changes in mood, and in some cases, heart problems. Energy drink consumption was also linked to smoking, drug use, and binge drinking.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 should consume no more than 100 mg of caffeine a day, which is equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

