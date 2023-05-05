Employee at Hobomock Elementary School in Pembroke off the job after cannabis incident

Employee at Pembroke school off the job after cannabis incident

PEMBROKE - An employee at Hobomock Elementary School in Pembroke is off the job after the superintendent said they brought a small amount of cannabis to school and a student accessed it.

Superintendent Eric Obey said the cannabis, which was in edible form, was in the employee's backpack and a student opened the backpack and took it out. The student was taken to the hospital as a precaution though staff said they don't believe the student ingested any.

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

"We remain deeply committed to protecting all of our students and staff and maintaining safe, healthy learning environments," said Obey in a statement.