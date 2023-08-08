Watch CBS News
Emilio Matarazzo found guilty of shooting estranged wife Ersilia Matarazzo in Everett

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Emilio Matarazzo, accused of murdering his estranged wife in Everett in 2018, has been found guilty after a 16-day trial.

His wife, Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo, was the mayor's second cousin and well-known in the community. Police found the 50-year-old woman inside a car in her parents' driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband later turned himself in.

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo. (Photo credit: KatyRogersArt.com)

About a month before the shooting, Ersilia Matarazzo filed for divorce and moved into her parents home. She said that Emilio Matarazzo verbally abused her and had more recently become physically abusive.

"Intimate partner violence continues to be a significant public safety and public health issue.  Ms. Cataldo Matarazzo had been subjected to a long history of abuse that escalated when she tried to leave the defendant.  We know that when a victim decides to leave a relationship that time can be incredibly dangerous and in this case Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was senselessly murdered when she left the defendant and filed for divorce," said District Attorney Marian Ryan  

