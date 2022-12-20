Emerson Hospital surgeon continues holiday tradition with elaborate gingerbread masterpiece

CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.

Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community.

"I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."

Dr. Andrea Resciniti's gingerbread creation. CBS Boston

For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the holiday season, and for the last 15 years she's given them to the Concord Public Library to share with the public.

"It's an interesting way to give back to community outside my profession and a lot of people look forward to it," Resciniti said.

Using her precise skills as a surgeon, she builds amazing creations year after year.

Resciniti starts baking in October and weeks of building and crafting ends with a signature creation. It's never easy, but always rewarding.

"A lot of times I don't like it when I start it, but I like it when I finish it." Resciniti said. "The big thing anyone should know if they make a gingerbread house, all mistakes can be hidden with candy."

Resciniti's house will stay on display at the Concord Public Library through January.