"Lead the charge," Emerson women's soccer team celebrates LGBTQ+ equality with Athlete Ally

BOSTON - The women's soccer team at Emerson College wanted to put their passion for the game behind a cause and support a community service project.

"It was originally us wanting to do a game, where we raise money for some sort of cause. We brought the team together and it was, 'What cause do we want to do this for," Emerson senior Brittney Righetti told WBZ-TV.

They found one in Athlete Ally.

"Athlete Ally is basically a nonprofit organization that works with the LGBTQ+ community and aims to work with inclusive sports and athletics," said Emerson junior Anna Swisher.

The non-profit believes, regardless of your sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, the opportunity for sports should be there for you.

"Actually we have gotten a lot of support, which is awesome and I think definitely going to a school like Emerson helps because at the school in general we also have a very large community," Swisher told WBZ.

"It is a director of athletics dream to see student athletes come forward and have this initiative and really just lead the charge," said Emerson Athletic Director Stephanie Smryl.

They started a fundraiser to raise awareness. Money from the T-shirts they sell will go directly to Athlete Ally.

"One of our teammates just really wanted to design them and came up with this and we all liked it and we were like, 'Yeah, let's do it. Let's sell them," Swisher said.

They will also have a pride game against Wellesley College on October 18th and that will be a culmination of this team effort.

"It's really special! It's incredibly gratifying, especially for me in the community, just feeling the love and support. That's what Pride Nights are meant to do, just uplift each other and support each other," Righetti said.

