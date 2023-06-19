Exhibit honoring players who broke MLB's color barrier opens at Emerson College

BOSTON - An exhibit honoring the baseball players that broke Major League Baseball's (MLB) color barrier is opening Monday in Boston.

"Barrier Breakers" tells the story of the players who refused to accept the notion that they were unit to play in the MLB because they were Black.

"This is a wonderful look back at, again, these integration pioneers who not only helped make our game better, but more importantly, they helped make our country better," said Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The exhibit will be on display at Emerson College through August 4. Admission is free and it's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.