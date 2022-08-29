Embracing aging may help you live longer

Watch CBS News
By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Those who embrace aging may live longer, healthier lives than those who dread getting older.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at 14,000 adults over the age of 50 and found that those with the highest satisfaction with aging had a 43 percent lower risk of dying from any cause over a 4-year period compared to those less satisfied.

They also had a lower risk of diabetes, stroke, cancer, and heart disease; had better cognitive function; were more likely to engage in physical activity and less likely to have trouble sleeping; were less lonely and depressed, and were more optimistic with a greater sense of purpose.

The researchers suggest people reject negative stereotypes as they age, stay socially active, and try new activities or teach new skills to others.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

