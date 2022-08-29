Embracing aging may help you live longer

BOSTON -- Those who embrace aging may live longer, healthier lives than those who dread getting older.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at 14,000 adults over the age of 50 and found that those with the highest satisfaction with aging had a 43 percent lower risk of dying from any cause over a 4-year period compared to those less satisfied.

They also had a lower risk of diabetes, stroke, cancer, and heart disease; had better cognitive function; were more likely to engage in physical activity and less likely to have trouble sleeping; were less lonely and depressed, and were more optimistic with a greater sense of purpose.

The researchers suggest people reject negative stereotypes as they age, stay socially active, and try new activities or teach new skills to others.