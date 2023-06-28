Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury begins deliberations in case of man accused of murdering Weymouth Sgt. Chesna and bystander

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

Jury begins deliberations in murder case of Weymouth Sgt. Chesna and bystander
Jury begins deliberations in murder case of Weymouth Sgt. Chesna and bystander 02:29

DEDHAM - The jury is now deliberating the case of Emanuel Lopes, the man accused of murdering Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and bystander Vera Adams in July 2018.

Closing arguments were heard earlier on Wednesday. Chesna's widow, Cindy, was overcome with emotion as the prosecution described how Lopes attacked him with a rock before grabbing his gun and opening fire. Prosecutors said Chesna encountered Lopes after he fled the scene of a minor car crash.

"In an accelerated pace, he takes this rock and he throws it, where does it land? It lands on Sgt. Chesna's head 12 to 10 feet away," described prosecutor Greg Connor.

officermichaelchesna.png
Officer Michael Chesna. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police Department)

After shooting Chesna, Lopes allegedly fired at two responding officers, then shot 77-year-old Adams as she stood by her window, watching him flee the scene. Connor said Lopes was deliberately trying to kill a witness.

vera1.jpg
Vera Adams. (Photo credit: Arlene Vieria)

"It's done with deliberate premeditation and it's not one shot, it's three," said Connor.

Larry Tipton, Lopes's defense attorney, said his client struggled with mental illness for years and it was made worse by chronic marijuana use. Tipton said Lopes had harmed himself and was hospitalized frequently, with no evidence that he was faking it.

"There's no evidence he's malingering, feigning or fake," Tipton told the jury.

Jurors have more than 100 exhibits and thousands of pages of medical documents to consider in their deliberations, which resume Thursday morning. Lopes faces two life sentences if found guilty.

Beth Germano
germano628.jpg

Emmy award-winning Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.  Born and raised in Massachusetts, Germano has been a New England-based reporter for more than 15 years.  She joined WBZ-TV as a freelance reporter in 1996 after reporting for several local television stations including WCVB-TV, New England Cable News, Monitor Cable Channel, WLVI-TV, and WGBH-TV.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.