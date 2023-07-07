Jury dismissed for weekend in double murder trial of Emanuel Lopes

DEDHAM - The judge has dismissed the jury for the weekend in the double murder trial of Emanuel Lopes.

Lopes is accused of shooting and killing Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams in 2018. Prosecutors said Chesna had approached Lopes after he fled from the scene of a car crash. The defense said Lopes is mentally ill and was going through a psychotic break at the time of the killings.

This is the fifth day the jury has been in deliberation. It's unclear if any deliberations took place on Friday. Each juror, one by one, was questioned during a sidebar by the judge but it's not known why.

Deliberations will resume on Monday.