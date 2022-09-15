Watch CBS News
Local News

Elon Musk college photos, memorabilia auctioned for $165,000

/ AP

Twitter whistleblower testifies; shareholders approve takeover offer as Musk tries to back out
Twitter whistleblower testifies; shareholders approve takeover offer as Musk tries to back out 01:29

BOSTON - College photos of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and memorabilia from his girlfriend at the time has sold for $165,000 at auction.

Boston-based RR Auction said Thursday it was a collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from Musk's college girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne. 

Musk changed his Twitter profile to one of the photos Wednesday. 

Gwynne told The Boston Globe she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realized she had far more personal items she could sell, including candid photos, a birthday card from him and a necklace he gave her.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 4:27 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.