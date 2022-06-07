Watch CBS News
Young woman from Netherlands drowns in Nahant pool

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NAHANT - A young woman from the Netherlands drowned in a pool in Nahant Tuesday.

Police were called to the Cary Street Club on Summer Street around 3 p.m. for a possible drowning. The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Elke Noblesse, was pulled from the pool unresponsive. She was rushed to Salem Hospital where she died.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Noblesse was living in Nahant and is originally from the Netherlands. 

"Foul play is not suspected. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner." the D.A.'s office said in a statement.

June 7, 2022

