Sen. Warren to host federal safety hearing on 'monumental failure in leadership' at MBTA

Sen. Warren to host federal safety meeting on 'monument failure in leadership' at MBTA

BOSTON -- Senator Elizabeth Warren is in Boston Friday morning to lead a federal safety hearing on the MBTA.

"The T has had a monumental failure in leadership, commuters are the ones paying the price, and it's time to hold folks accountable and make the necessary changes so everybody can have a safe and dependable ride," the senator said in a statement.

This hearing comes after the one-month shutdown of the Orange Line and the partial shutdown of the Green Line, which were prompted by a series of safety issues, multiple derailments, and the death of a Red Line passenger.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez are set to testify.

Warren invited MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak to testify as well. She said she hopes he shares his plan to get the T back on track but it's unclear whether he will attend.

Warren encouraged the public to voice their opinions on the matter by submitting comments to her website.