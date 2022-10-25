Sen. Warren, Rep. Pressley encourage Mass. residents to sign up for student loan relief

BOSTON -- Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley teamed up to encourage people who are eligible for student loan relief to sign up for it. The duo made stops in Boston, Brockton, Worcester, and Springfield on Tuesday.

"This has had a profound effect on more than 800,000 people here in the Commonwealth and their families and their parents and their sisters and brothers. This is one of those things that touches so many people whether you know it or not. People sitting next to you here, sitting next to you on the bus, wherever you go, you're running into people who are struggling with student loan debt," said Warren.

President Biden's loan forgiveness plan remains in limbo though after an appeals court put a stay on it following a number of challenges.

According to the president, more than $22 million people have already applied to the program. He said his office will continue to press forward with the plan despite the recent ruling by the Supreme Court.

Six conservative states are suing, claiming that relief will hurt their bottom line.

The Biden Administration officially launch studentaid.gov last week.

A CBS News battleground poll tracker from August found slightly more than half of registered voters approved of some student loan forgiveness. That margin jumped to 75% for the under-30 crowd.