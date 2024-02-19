Employees, customers, and students say Elizabeth Grady left them in the lurch after sudden closures

MEDFORD - After nearly 50 years in business it appears Elizabeth Grady is in trouble. A bright yellow "keep Out" sign is taped to the door of the company's headquarters in Medford.

The beauty industry powerhouse was ordered to vacate and make good on unpaid rent.

Now at the chain's many spa locations, the future is uncertain.

"It feels like a really bad break up actually," said Jennifer Nicoloro, who is out of a job since the Elizabeth Grady shop in Acton got an eviction notice.

She was an esthetician and massage therapist there for 13 years. In the last few months, she said things have been shaky.

"We would have our phones turned off, and our gas got turned off," she said.

Now, she has to go to court to appeal for unemployment benefits she said the company is not acknowledging.

She also said there are countless customers left in the lurch.

"Not only were they cancelled last minute, and had personal events coming up, weddings, things like that that they needed services for. They're also out of a lot of money," she said.

Adding to the confusion, is a lack of communication about which stores might be closing and which might be staying open. Some are franchise, and others are corporate-owned.

Customers tell WBZ they haven't been notified, the phones are still working, and so is the website.

Then there's the Elizabeth Grady beauty school in Medford.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration of Cosmetology and Barbering posted a notice announcing it has closed.

"They took $700.00 out for January classes and they did not receive any January classes," said Alison Butler, whose daughter started there five months ago.

When she asked for a refund, she got no response.

"So now the school is asking us for $700 to get transcripts and all these other fees," she said.

The state licensing board is instructing students who have not received a refund, to contact the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.