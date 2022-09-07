Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old Elijah Lewis' death
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The man charged in connection with the death of a little boy in New Hampshire has filed an intent to plead guilty.
Five-year-old Elijah Lewis, of Merrimack, was found buried in an Abington state park last October after he was missing for about a month.
His mother's boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, intends to plead guilty to manslaughter, second degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering, according to a court filing. Stapf is supposed to be in court for a status conference on October 7, with sentencing scheduled for early January.
Danielle Dauphinais was indicted on charges including first-degree murder for the death of her son earlier this year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.