Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old Elijah Lewis' death

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The man charged in connection with the death of a little boy in New Hampshire has filed an intent to plead guilty.

Five-year-old Elijah Lewis, of Merrimack, was found buried in an Abington state park last October after he was missing for about a month.

Elijah Lewis in May 2020. N.H. Attorney General's Office

His mother's boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, intends to plead guilty to manslaughter, second degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering, according to a court filing. Stapf is supposed to be in court for a status conference on October 7, with sentencing scheduled for early January.

Danielle Dauphinais was indicted on charges including first-degree murder for the death of her son earlier this year.