Elias Pacheco-Osario pleads guilty to leaving dog chained, in danger of drowning on beach in Revere
CHELSEA - Elias Pacheco-Osario, the man accused of leaving his dog on a beach in Revere to die, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty Wednesday.
Back on August 29, 2021, State Police said he chained his dog named "Killer" to a steel rod on Short Beach and left him "to the mercy of the next high tide." There was also a heavy rock attached to the thick metal chain to prevent the 50-pound pit bull mix from escaping. State Police said if the dog hadn't been found he would have drowned.
The dog was rescued and taken to a kennel. Police used surveillance video to track down Pacheco-Osario and arrest him.
Pacheco-Osario returned to Chelsea District Court Wednesday to waive his right to a jury trial. He then pleaded guilty to willfully abandoning a dog. However, he disputed the specific location of where the dog was left.
Per the terms of the plea agreement, which the judge imposed, Pachico-Osario received two years' probation and he can't work with or own any animals.
He also has to complete an online animal cruelty prevention and education course.
for more features.