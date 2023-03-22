Elias Pacheco-Osario pleads guilty to leaving dog chained, in danger of drowning on beach in Revere

Man pleads guilty to leaving dog chained, in danger of drowning on beach in Revere

Man pleads guilty to leaving dog chained, in danger of drowning on beach in Revere

Man pleads guilty to leaving dog chained, in danger of drowning on beach in Revere

CHELSEA - Elias Pacheco-Osario, the man accused of leaving his dog on a beach in Revere to die, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty Wednesday.

Back on August 29, 2021, State Police said he chained his dog named "Killer" to a steel rod on Short Beach and left him "to the mercy of the next high tide." There was also a heavy rock attached to the thick metal chain to prevent the 50-pound pit bull mix from escaping. State Police said if the dog hadn't been found he would have drowned.

Pit bull rescued from a Revere beach and State Trooper Carlo Mastromattei in August 2021. Massachusetts State Police

The dog was rescued and taken to a kennel. Police used surveillance video to track down Pacheco-Osario and arrest him.

Pacheco-Osario returned to Chelsea District Court Wednesday to waive his right to a jury trial. He then pleaded guilty to willfully abandoning a dog. However, he disputed the specific location of where the dog was left.

Elias Pacheco-Osario in Chelsea District Court, March 22, 2023. CBS Boston

Per the terms of the plea agreement, which the judge imposed, Pachico-Osario received two years' probation and he can't work with or own any animals.

He also has to complete an online animal cruelty prevention and education course.