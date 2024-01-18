Elementary school teacher competes in Lowell Golden Gloves boxing tournament

LOWELL - A Lowell elementary school teacher is fighting for her community with her fists. She competed in the Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament with the proceeds going toward Lowell Sun Charities.

"I am super competitive, so I just kind of went with that fell in love with the sport," said Kathryn Rindo. "If you win in the open class up to 10 fights, you can go up to nationals."

Rindo teaches physical education at McAvinnue Elementary, but so far, they have no idea of her boxing career. Rindo was a collegiate tennis player before becoming a teacher. She won her first sanctioned fight, but now faces Amy Pole. Rindo says Pole has seven wins without a single loss.

Kathryn Rindo, a physical education at McAvinnue Elementary in Lowell CBS Boston

"She has a little bit more experience than me, but we will go out and do the best we can do," said Rindo. "I want to win. There is no better feeling than winning to me."

Rindo trains at a boxing gym in Brighton with ten other female fighters. Win or lose, she will be back in class on Friday.