Electric ebikes coming to Greater Boston's Bluebikes program

BOSTON - Hundreds of electric "ebikes" will be added to Greater Boston's Bluebikes program.

Fifty ebikes will debut this week in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Everett and Brookline and 700 more will be added over the next few months. In total, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts hopes to grow the overall fleet to 5,000 bikes by next summer.

"Partnerships such as our Bluebikes alliance with Blue Cross are crucial in ensuring our residents have access to healthier, more sustainable, and affordable transportation options," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement.

Blue Cross also announced it'll be sponsoring the bikes through May 2031.

"Biking is truly one of the best ways to get around, benefiting the environment as well as our mental and physical health. And adding ebikes to the Bluebikes system is an important step toward making biking more accessible to more people," said Blue Cross President and CEO Sarah Iselin in a statement.