Daughter and granddaughter accused of elder abuse in Massachusetts, stealing woman's Medicaid checks

BROCKTON - Three women face a host of charges, including elder abuse, Medicaid fraud and larceny in the death of a 79-year-old Massachusetts woman last year.

Eva Cardoso, 53, is the victim's daughter and she's also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Filthy, bug-infested conditions

Prosecutors said Dinora Cardoso was found by firefighters in filthy, bug-infested conditions in a Brockton apartment in May 2023 after her daughter, who had sole care of Dinora Cardoso, called 911 to report her as mentally unstable.

"In the back bedroom, they immediately observed bedbugs and cockroaches climbing in the bedding and on the person of Dinora Cardoso," said prosecutor Sharon Thibeault.

Allegedly split Medicaid checks

Eva Cardoso was allegedly paid more than $140,000 over three years through MassHealth to be her mother's personal care attendant. Her 31-year-old niece Kayla Cardoso, the victim's granddaughter, was supposed to oversee timesheets submitted for the care as the health care proxy. Prosecutors said she not only looked the other way but allegedly split the checks with her aunt.

"Kayla essentially admitted to knowing there were cockroaches, to seeing fecal matter and acknowledged she could have done something but she didn't," said Heidi Gosule with the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Division.

Prosecutors said by the time the victim, who was diabetic, was hospitalized, she had suffered for months with severe bedsores and infections that required surgery. She died just two days after being transferred to a Boston hospital.

Dinora Cardoso in family photo CBS Boston

Lisa Hamilton, 64, a visiting nurse required to check the victim's insulin levels weekly, is also charged with caretaker neglect.

"Her role with regard to taking care of the victim in this case was minimal," said defense attorney Tina Green.

Hamilton made $500 bail and refused to comment outside of court.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said it's Dinora Cardoso who needs a voice in this horrific case.

"The victim is not here to be able to talk about what happened to them, what they endured, and the pain and the suffering that you heard in there," said Cruz. "We have to be a voice for her."

Bail was set at $5,000 for Eva Cardoso and $500 for Kayla Cardoso. Defense attorneys said the two women now work as paraprofessionals for Brockton Public Schools.