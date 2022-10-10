Edible utensils, straws and cups becoming more popular

BOSTON - Cities in several parts of the nation have placed bans or restrictions on plastic utensils and straws. Now some businesses are offering a plastic alternative, utensils that are edible.

The Boston-area company Edibles by Jack makes spoons which come in 18 flavors from savory to sweet. The spoons are used by restaurants and caterers to serve up bite-sized appetizers.

"People are choosing these products because the client themselves wants something sustainable, wants something fun that elevates their menu," says Edibles By Jack co-owner Charlton Becker.

Catering company Bartleby & Sage says the spoons are not only tasty but practical.

"We were an early adapter because we just thought that was a great way to serve the food and you can also eat the spoon and then your waiters don't have to go around picking up the dirty spoons," says Bartleby & Sage founder Leslie Nilsson

Food served on edible spoons CBS News

Other brands are launching their own innovative products. Edible straws from Sorbos are completely biodegradable and last in cold drinks for up to 40 minutes.

Sariah Watkins tried the straw in a glass of water. "The water is definitely still water, but the little after taste of the strawberry, it's like candy," she said.

Anthony Granandos took a bite of a spoon made by the company "Incredible Eats." They come in several flavors including chocolate, vanilla, oregano chili and black pepper. "Not bad. Like a cracker," Granandos said.

You'll have to "fork out" extra cash for an edible utensil. They are priced from $.25 each to more than $1.00. Standard plasticware costs as little as $.04 a piece.