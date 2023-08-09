Watch CBS News
Edi Diazabakana of Peabody charged with trying to kill girlfriend, setting apartment fire

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

PEABODY - A Peabody man is charged with trying to kill his girlfriend and setting their apartment on fire.

Police were called to the Tanner City Residences on Lowell Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They said a woman was yelling for help and that "her boyfriend was trying to kill her."

Firefighters put out a fire in their apartment. The boyfriend, identified as 39-year-old Edi Diazabakana, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, arson, domestic assault and battery and kidnapping.

He will be arraigned Wednesday in Peabody District Court. 

August 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

