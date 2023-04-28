Ed Sheeran announces 'intimate' show in Boston before Gillette Stadium concerts

Ed Sheeran returns to court for copyright infringement trial Ed Sheeran returns to court for copyright infringement trial 00:25

BOSTON - Before Ed Sheeran takes the Gillette Stadium stage for two nights this summer, he'll play an "intimate" show in Boston.

Sheeran announced he'll bring his tour to the Wang Theatre on June 29, one day before the two shows in Foxboro.

Fans who want to attend the Boston show should register now - registration ends April 30 and selected fans can buy tickets on Tuesday through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan System.

Sheeran has been in New York this week as part of a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." On Thursday he sang and played guitar in a packed courtroom in an attempt to prove he didn't steal the classic track.