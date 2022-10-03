Watch CBS News
Local News

Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Ed Sheeran plays "Castle on the Hill"
Ed Sheeran plays "Castle on the Hill" 03:42

FOXBORO - Ed Sheeran is returning to Foxboro.

The English singer-songwriter announced that his "+ - = ÷ x Tour" will be making a stop at Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023 with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.

It will be Sheeran's first U.S. tour in almost five years. He last came to Gillette Stadium in 2018.

Tickets go on sale October 14 to the general public.

Sheeran will perform on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on October 13. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.