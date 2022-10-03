Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert

Ed Sheeran plays "Castle on the Hill" Ed Sheeran plays "Castle on the Hill" 03:42

FOXBORO - Ed Sheeran is returning to Foxboro.

The English singer-songwriter announced that his "+ - = ÷ x Tour" will be making a stop at Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023 with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.

It will be Sheeran's first U.S. tour in almost five years. He last came to Gillette Stadium in 2018.

Ed Sheeran is bringing his +–=÷x Tour to Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023 with special guests Khalid & Rosa Linn!



Sign up for early ticket access with Ticketmaster Verified Fan by 10/9.



More info at https://t.co/7ausy2eMVh pic.twitter.com/29UvbDenCB — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) October 3, 2022

Tickets go on sale October 14 to the general public.

Sheeran will perform on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on October 13.