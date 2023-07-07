Boston man gets his painting in a gallery, thanks to WBZ News Radio's Matt Shearer

Boston man gets his painting in a gallery, thanks to WBZ News Radio

BOSTON - A Boston man is finally seeing his lifelong dream come true, thanks to Matt Shearer from WBZ News Radio.

Eddie Johnson has been painting his whole life. Shearer bought one of his artworks when he met him in Copley Square and learned Johnson has always wanted to see one of his pieces displayed.

Sitka and his wife, Helaine, own Sitka Home Art Gallery on Newbury Street. Sitka said he remembers being a struggling artist like Johnson and dreaming of seeing his art in a gallery.

"We should be helping each other as people, that's what life is all about," said Sitka.

Watching someone's dream come true in real time. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/HBuuuoFIfg — Matt Shearer (@MattWBZ) July 6, 2023

Sitka and Helaine put Johnson's painting in their gallery and said if anyone is interested in buying it, he'll get all the proceeds.

"That would be beautiful," said Johnson. "Not just that, it would make me feel good, that people think that much about you."

Sitka and Helaine have also set up a GoFundMe to help Johnson.