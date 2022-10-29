Easton police officer shoots man holding knife, second person grazed by bullet

EASTON -- Two people are injured after a police officer-involved shooting in Easton late Friday. Officers were called to a disturbance at a Central Street home around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, officers drew their weapons after a man holding a knife presented a "potentially lethal situation." One officer fired his gun, hitting the man and grazing another resident at the house.

Officers immediately rendered aid, police said, and both people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The man is still in the hospital. He will be held in police custody pending arraignment.

The resident was treated and released.

Police said the officer was placed on leave, which is standard procedure, as the shooting is being investigated.