Easthampton mechanic claims $100,000 Mass Cash prize less than 3 weeks before expiration

WEST SPRINGFIELD - An Easthampton mechanic claimed his $100,000 Mass Cash prize, less than three weeks before his winning ticket was due to expire.

Michael Lech won the drawing back on Jan. 8, 2023 with the winning numbers being 1-5-6-13-29. He said he selected his numbers based on family birthdays.

The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Union Street in Easthampton. The store also got a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mass Cash winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.