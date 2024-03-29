Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Easter and Holi in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Easter is Sunday and there's plenty of egg hunts happening around Massachusetts, plus a special Holi festival!

WCNA Egg Hunt in Wakefield

In Wakefield, the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association's egg hunt takes over the common for some Easter fun. Grab the kids and search for thousands of chocolate eggs nestled in haybeds. The Easter Bunny will even be in attendance! The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. - arrive 15 minutes early!

Where: Lower Common Park, southeast of Lake Quannapowitt along Common Street

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Celebration in Westford

Celebrate spring at Good Pickin' Farm in Westford on Saturday. Enjoy a petting zoo, mini hay and pony rides, an egg hunt, food and more. Be sure to register online first!

When: Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Good Pickin' Farm, 5 Gould Rd., Westford

Cost: Free

Free parking at Stony Brook School (9 Farmer way) with transportation to and from the event will be available.

Click here for more information and to register

Spring Spectacular Egg Hunt in Berlin

Berlin Farms is being transformed into Peter Cottontail's Magical Carrot Patch all weekend long for the spring spectacular. With Easter goodies, games, an obstacle course, bunnies and family photo-ops, it's an event for the whole family. The fun takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

When: Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31

Where: Berlin Farms, 200 Central St., Berlin

Cost: $20 for one child and two adults

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Newton Holi Festival of Colors

Immerse yourself in the colors of Holi to celebrate diversity, love and equity at the Holi Festival of Colors in Newton! The Indian festival of color will usher in spring with music, play and dance. Head to Newton City Hall for the festival Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave., Newton Centre

Cost: Free

Click here for more information