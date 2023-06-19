Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty firefighters rescue woman from burning car just before it explodes in East Kingston, NH

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. - Two off-duty firefighters are being hailed as heroes for pulling a woman from a burning car just before it exploded in East Kingston, New Hampshire.

One of the firefighters, Robert Bishop of East Kingston, was driving Saturday and hit by the woman behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger at about 3:30 p.m., authorities said. He then saw her car hit a utility pole on East Road and burst into flames.

The other off-duty firefighter, Chelmsford's Josh Abbott, happened to be passing by and also rushed to help.

The fire department said both "worked quickly to free the woman from inside the car, which was burning and filling with smoke." They were able to get her out moments before it exploded.

east-kingston-car.jpg
Off-duty firefighters rescued a woman from this car just before it exploded in Kingston, New Hampshire. East Kingstone Fire Department

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

"The heroic actions by Firefighters Bishop and Abbott no doubt saved this person's life," Fire Chief Ed Warren said in a statement. "This incident showcases the commitment all firefighters and first responders make to come to the aid of those in need, no matter what, and I want to thank them both for their quick and selfless actions.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.