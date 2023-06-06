Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dogs die in East Bridgewater house fire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

3 dogs die in East Bridgewater house fire
3 dogs die in East Bridgewater house fire 00:41

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Three dogs were killed in a fire at a home in East Bridgewater early Tuesday morning.

A man passing the house on Whitman Street just before 1 a.m. saw the flames and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage and kitchen. The two people who lived there were at work at the time, but they came home later to find their dogs had died.

The fire department said the house, which was worth about $450,000, was destroyed. A car was also burned out.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.