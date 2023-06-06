3 dogs die in East Bridgewater house fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Three dogs were killed in a fire at a home in East Bridgewater early Tuesday morning.

A man passing the house on Whitman Street just before 1 a.m. saw the flames and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage and kitchen. The two people who lived there were at work at the time, but they came home later to find their dogs had died.

The fire department said the house, which was worth about $450,000, was destroyed. A car was also burned out.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started.