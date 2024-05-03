Grandmothers are the inspiration behind this poutine and panini food truck

EAST BRIDGEWATER - A big family-run food truck in East Bridgewater runs on the philosophy that food should be a family experience.

Honoring their grandmothers

Great Grandma Flaherty's Food Truck is named after co-owner Lee Flaherty's grandmother and some folklore.

"My grandmother had passed away, so I idolized her through stories of food, and I said she invented all these different foods," Lee told WBZ-TV.

The idea for what to serve came from co-owner Laurie Flaherty and her grandmother.

"My grandmother bought herself a panini press and then she would look in all these different magazines and find all these different panini recipes and she would cut them out and then she would give me the ingredient list," Laurie said.

She took all of those experiences and ran with it.

"We started with paninis like 'We should do paninis' and then we decided that we had to do hand cut fries to go with and then the poutine just kind of came along with it. We were like, 'Oh my God, hand cut fries would be so good with poutine,' and then paninis and poutine sounds so good together that our truck has to be a poutine and panini truck," Laurie said.

Selling out quick

This is an obvious case of "Grandma knows best" and if this truck is on site, you better get there early.

"Because eventually you sell out right and to see some go, 'Oh they are gone already.' It's a great feeling to know that people enjoy it so much," Laurie said.