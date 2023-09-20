Watch CBS News
Local News

East Boston triple-decker fire forces more than 30 people out of homes

By Katrina Kincade

/ CBS Boston

East Boston triple-decker fire displaces dozens
East Boston triple-decker fire displaces dozens 01:16

EAST BOSTON – A fire ripped through an East Boston triple-decker Wednesday morning and spread to a neighboring home, displacing more than 30 people.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Saratoga Street.

The Boston Fire Department said everyone was able to escape safely. Several cats were also rescued.

"It was intense," neighbor Jerry Tiso said.

Fire officials say 24 adults and 9 children are now working with the Red Cross after being displaced because of this fire.

They say the fire started second floor, went up to the third and then spread to the triple decker next door.

Some children were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and a firefighter went to the hospital with minor injuries.

An MBTA bus was brought in to keep displaced people warm as the residents brought out their belongings however they could carry them. Firefighters assisted with bringing out belongings.

"Taking people to get their stuff out but the building is going to need a lot of work they won't be able to live there for a while so grab what they can grab for now," Boston Fire Department district chief Sean Kelly said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but appears it may have started with an electrical issue. 

Katrina Kincade
KincadeKatrina.jpg

Katrina Kincade is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.