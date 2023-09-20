East Boston triple-decker fire forces more than 30 people out of homes

EAST BOSTON – A fire ripped through an East Boston triple-decker Wednesday morning and spread to a neighboring home, displacing more than 30 people.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Saratoga Street.

The Boston Fire Department said everyone was able to escape safely. Several cats were also rescued.

"It was intense," neighbor Jerry Tiso said.

All companies are working at a 3 alarm fire on Saratoga St in E Boston. The fire started in a triple decker wood frame & jumped to exposure triple decker. Companies worked all sides & are making progress… pic.twitter.com/lQR5V8NbHJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 20, 2023

Fire officials say 24 adults and 9 children are now working with the Red Cross after being displaced because of this fire.

They say the fire started second floor, went up to the third and then spread to the triple decker next door.

Some children were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and a firefighter went to the hospital with minor injuries.

An MBTA bus was brought in to keep displaced people warm as the residents brought out their belongings however they could carry them. Firefighters assisted with bringing out belongings.

"Taking people to get their stuff out but the building is going to need a lot of work they won't be able to live there for a while so grab what they can grab for now," Boston Fire Department district chief Sean Kelly said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but appears it may have started with an electrical issue.