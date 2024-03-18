Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of setting fire inside East Boston store

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Another fire set inside East Boston store
Another fire set inside East Boston store 00:32

BOSTON - Police have arrested a woman on charges that she set a fire inside an East Boston store.

No one was hurt in the incident at the AutoZone on Border Street just before 10 a.m. The fire investigation unit responded and arrested the woman, whose name has not yet been released.

This is the third fire in a store in the same area of East Boston over the last few days. 

east-boston-fires.jpg
Recent fires set inside East Boston stores CBS Boston

Police say fires were set inside a CVS and a Marshalls on Saturday. But at this point, the woman is only charged with Monday's fire in the AutoZone.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 2:42 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.