Woman accused of setting fire inside East Boston store

BOSTON - Police have arrested a woman on charges that she set a fire inside an East Boston store.

No one was hurt in the incident at the AutoZone on Border Street just before 10 a.m. The fire investigation unit responded and arrested the woman, whose name has not yet been released.

This is the third fire in a store in the same area of East Boston over the last few days.

Police say fires were set inside a CVS and a Marshalls on Saturday. But at this point, the woman is only charged with Monday's fire in the AutoZone.