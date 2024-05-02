Boston police officers bring cake and sing "Happy Birthday" to man who called 911

Man calls 911 for happy birthday wish, Boston police officers show up with cake

EAST BOSTON - Two Boston police officers went out of their way to bring some birthday cheer to a man who called 911.

Police said the man in East Boston called 911, saying he wanted someone to wish him a happy birthday. Before two police officers responded, they stopped to buy him a small cake and birthday candles.

The police officers then arrived at the man's home and their body cameras captured them singing "Happy Birthday" to him before he blew out the candles on his cake.