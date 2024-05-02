Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston police officers bring cake and sing "Happy Birthday" to man who called 911

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man calls 911 for happy birthday wish, Boston police officers show up with cake
Man calls 911 for happy birthday wish, Boston police officers show up with cake 00:38

EAST BOSTON - Two Boston police officers went out of their way to bring some birthday cheer to a man who called 911.

Police said the man in East Boston called 911, saying he wanted someone to wish him a happy birthday. Before two police officers responded, they stopped to buy him a small cake and birthday candles.

bpd-officers-birthday-surprise-story.jpg
The East Boston man had called 911, asking for someone to wish him a happy birthday. Boston Police Department

The police officers then arrived at the man's home and their body cameras captured them singing "Happy Birthday" to him before he blew out the candles on his cake.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 6:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.