Police search for 2 suspects in fake Boston lottery scam

BOSTON - Boston police are looking for two suspects in connection with a larceny scheme that took place on November 8.

East Boston lottery scam

The incident took place around 11:15 in the morning in the area of 150 Meridian Street in East Boston.

Police say the suspects exposed their victim to an unknown substance and then promised to pay her money from a winning lottery ticket if she withdrew $5,000 from the Citizens Bank across the street.

The victim withdrew the funds and when she gave them to the scammers they gave her a bag in return that she believed had money in it. Instead, the bag was empty.

The suspects are a man and a woman who were both wearing masks. The man is described as approximately five feet tall and between 35 and 38 years of age. He is said to have been wearing a sweatshirt and green hat.

Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras show the suspects at the time of the scheme. Boston Police

The woman is described as approximately five foot two inches and between 48 and 49 years old. She was wearing a black winter hat, black sunglasses, a striped shirt, and blue pants at the time.

Residents in the area are hoping that police patrol the area more after the scheme.

"It's a shame. People try to take advantage of people like that," East Boston resident Duane Sawyer said.

Similar to other East Boston schemes

Boston police say there are similarities between this latest scheme and two other incidents that took place in East Boston earlier this year. In each case, police say the suspects used a fake story about a winning lottery ticket to coerce their victims to give them cash or valuables.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police District A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.