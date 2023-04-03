East Boston ferry service returns amid MBTA slowdowns

EAST BOSTON - The slowdowns on MBTA trains are pushing changes to the ferry service from East Boston. The MBTA is temporarily allowing riders to use CharlieCards to pay for their trips.

"I think I'm much more likely [to ride the ferry], especially now that the summer is coming around the corner and being able to use a CharlieCard," said Connor Agnew while riding the ferry. "It's infuriating, all of the reduced time, the slow moving, the Red Line especially is killing me."

State Representative Adrian Madaro says the original plan was to roll out the option during the future closure of the Sumner Tunnel. The T slowdowns created a window to implement the cards earlier. With the trains operating at slower rates, some riders have seen their commutes increase by 15 to 20 minutes.

East Boston ferry CBS Boston

"Blue Line was riding a little slow on the way in. I came in from the Somerville, Cambridge area," said Cameron Boger who hopped on the ferry instead. "This was just going to be the better option today, so we are taking the ferry over."

Representative Madaro has been advocating to make the addition permanent but says ridership will have to increase to make it happen.

"In order to make that possible we need to get this as seamless as possible for the user, and that includes allowing people to use CharlieCard, or different monthly passes," believes Representative Madaro. "Ultimate goal is an inner harbor ferry network. Right now, we just have the North End connection, but we have a huge natural resource."

Representative Madaro expects ferry service to be free during the Sumner Tunnel closure, however legislators are still discussing it.