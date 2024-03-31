Watch CBS News
Local News

East Boston ferry service set to resume April 1

By Laura Haefeli

/ CBS Boston

Ferry service starts to reopen in East Boston as the weather gets warmer
Ferry service starts to reopen in East Boston as the weather gets warmer 01:50

EAST BOSTON - Temperatures will be warming up soon, which means ferry systems are slowly reopening. Starting Monday April 1, the East Boston Ferry will be back up and running.

Neighbors in East Boston said this is a huge relief after dealing with unreliable T service, along with construction and heavy tunnel traffic.

"When we were trying to leave East Boston, you almost couldn't get out sometimes," said Shelby Bell. "Like last summer there was so much traffic in Eastie it was hard to leave at all, so yeah. I think it's great, we love the ferry here."

One-way tickets on the East Boston Ferry are $2.40. The Lynn and Winthrop ferries will be opening April 29 with additional ferry service rolling out Memorial Day Weekend approaches.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 8:44 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.