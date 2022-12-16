Construction to begin on controversial East Boston power substation

EAST BOSTON - There is a surge of construction coming to one Boston neighborhood and it has been getting pushback for years.

Eversource cleared one of its final hurdles this week in getting the green light for a new power substation to be installed in East Boston. The company said Eastie is the only neighborhood in the city without a substation and claimed building one would help guarantee electricity for those on the grid.

The proposed site sits off Condor Street and is located across from a park and along the water. This part of town is densely populated and there has been concern for years that a substation could prove risky for the area.

Just this week, Eversource distributed informational flyers to the homes within 1,0000 feet of the future project.

John Walkey works with the environmental nonprofit GreenRoots and lives near the proposed construction site.

"The last eight years have been a question of tenacity and hurry up and wait," said Walkey. "It's an added risk to the community and is like taking away an unwrapped Christmas present. It's a blank canvas that could be anything."

Walkey said some of the concern with the location of the proposed substation include its location along the water with rising sea levels, the location of jet fuel containers just few hundred feet away, and its proximity to the newly installed public parks across the street.

During a recent Energy Facilities Siting Board meeting, Eversource revealed the cost of the project had soared since its first filing in 2014. The original estimated price tag came in at $66 million, but recent filings showed that price had jumped to $103 million this year.

Eversource sent WBZ-TV a statement that reads in part:

"Throughout this process, we have worked diligently to demonstrate that the project exceeds safety and environmental standards, and we appreciate the careful consideration that went into the board's decision."

"Eversource remains committed to providing safe and reliable energy to our customers at the lowest cost possible."

GreenRoots is appealing the latest approval for a final time, but all indications are that the work will begin in the coming weeks.

Eversource said there is no set start date for work to begin. They are legally required to give residents a seven-day notice before beginning construction.