Crash caught on camera in East Boston amid calls for changes to dangerous intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

EAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer.

It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process.

Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought.

"I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before pointing toward her trunk. "There is a whole hole you can reach through my car."

Hargrave says these crashes are becoming all too common. The same surveillance camera that caught this crash recorded a similar accident in June, and another one in 2017. Another neighbor shared a picture of a car that flipped on December 13.

"I don't know why people drive so quickly," added Hargrave. "This accident got really close to hitting my condo where my mom was sleeping."

Neighbors believe a nearby intersection may be the issue. At the corner of Brooks and Bennington Street, the lights blink red in one direction to indicate a stop sign. The other direction blinks yellow for caution. They say some drivers ignore the warning.