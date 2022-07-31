Watch CBS News
11 people evacuated after partial building collapse in East Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

EAST BOSTON – An apartment building in East Boston was evacuated early Sunday morning after a partial collapse.

The brick façade of the building on Sumner Street came crashing down overnight.

Eleven people, including two children, were displaced.

The Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.

No one was hurt.

The city's building inspector was called to the scene, and power was cut to the building. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
July 31, 2022

