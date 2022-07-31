11 people evacuated after partial building collapse in East Boston
EAST BOSTON – An apartment building in East Boston was evacuated early Sunday morning after a partial collapse.
The brick façade of the building on Sumner Street came crashing down overnight.
Eleven people, including two children, were displaced.
The Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.
No one was hurt.
The city's building inspector was called to the scene, and power was cut to the building.
