Frozen falafel recalled after being linked to E. coli outbreak
BOSTON -- A brand of frozen falafel is being recalled over E. coli concerns. The Earth Grown Vegan falafel is sold at Adli stories in more than three dozen states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.
At least 20 people in six states have gotten sick, and five people have been hospitalized.
If you have the recalled items, throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.
