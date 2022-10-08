Watch CBS News
Local News

Frozen falafel recalled after being linked to E. coli outbreak

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Frozen falafel recalled after being linked to E. coli outbreak
Frozen falafel recalled after being linked to E. coli outbreak 00:24

BOSTON -- A brand of frozen falafel is being recalled over E. coli concerns. The Earth Grown Vegan falafel is sold at Adli stories in more than three dozen states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. 

At least 20 people in six states have gotten sick, and five people have been hospitalized. 

If you have the recalled items, throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.