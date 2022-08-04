E-ZPass can get you 30 cents a gallon discounts at some Massachusetts gas stations through Labor Day

Drivers Can Use EZ Pass To Pay For Gas At Westboro Station

BOSTON -- If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also use it to buy cheaper gas for a few weeks too.

E-ZPass has partnered with Boston-based PayByCar to offer drivers the chance to save 30 cents a gallon on gas at more than two dozen gas stations in Massachusetts through Labor Day.

PayByCar is a startup company that's created a system that allows drivers to buy gas with their E-ZPass at 27 Alltown Mobil gas stations.

The cost of the gas is not charged to the E-ZPass. When you sign up for PayByCar you create an account with a credit or debit card and then link your account to your E-ZPass transponder. You then use the transponder and your phone to buy the gas. You'll get a text message when you pull into the gas station and if you accept, you don't need to do anything else but pump the gas.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Massachusetts as of Thursday is $4.44 a gallon.

The promotion with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is valid through Monday, September 5.