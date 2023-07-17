E-cigarettes could pose a serious health risk to young people

BOSTON - Cardiologists warn that e-cigarettes could pose serious health risks, especially to young people.

The American Heart Association has issued a new scientific statement stating that research increasingly reveals the potential dangers of e-cigarette use and is calling on more studies on the long-term impact on the heart and lungs in particular.

The use of vaping products has grown exponentially in recent years, doubling from 2017 to 2019 among middle and high school students. Researchers say all of the components in e-cigarettes, including the nicotine, solvents, and flavoring agents are potentially toxic and could lead to health problems such as elevated blood pressure, elevated heart rate, and possibly heart and lung disease.

It is clear that while scientists continue to unveil the potential dangers of e-cigarettes, children and teens should stay away.

