Watch CBS News
Health

E-cigarettes could pose a serious health risk to young people

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

E-cigarettes could pose a serious health risk to young people
E-cigarettes could pose a serious health risk to young people 00:58

BOSTON - Cardiologists warn that e-cigarettes could pose serious health risks, especially to young people.

The American Heart Association has issued a new scientific statement stating that research increasingly reveals the potential dangers of e-cigarette use and is calling on more studies on the long-term impact on the heart and lungs in particular.

The use of vaping products has grown exponentially in recent years, doubling from 2017 to 2019 among middle and high school students. Researchers say all of the components in e-cigarettes, including the nicotine, solvents, and flavoring agents are potentially toxic and could lead to health problems such as elevated blood pressure, elevated heart rate, and possibly heart and lung disease.

It is clear that while scientists continue to unveil the potential dangers of e-cigarettes, children and teens should stay away.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.