Watch CBS News
Local News

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.

The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.

duxbury-fire-inside-house-pic.jpg
A charred door that stopped flames from spreading at a Duxbury home. Duxbury Fire Department

The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. 

A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 9:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.