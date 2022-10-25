Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.

The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.

A charred door that stopped flames from spreading at a Duxbury home. Duxbury Fire Department

The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door.

A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.