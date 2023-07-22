Watch CBS News
Dustin Humanes arrested in fatal shooting on Winthrop Street in Taunton

TAUNTON - An East Taunton man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Friday morning in Taunton.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Winthrop Street. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the victim, 33-year-old Alvaro Andrade, was found sitting in the driver's seat of a Jeep parked at a home. He was taken to Morton Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

Dustin Humanes, 36, was charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He'll be arraigned on Monday.

