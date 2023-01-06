95-year-old who walks a mile to Dunkin' every day thrown surprise birthday party

"Dunkin' guy" Matt Shearer on what's next for Dunkin' desert in Stow

"Dunkin' guy" Matt Shearer on what's next for Dunkin' desert in Stow

"Dunkin' guy" Matt Shearer on what's next for Dunkin' desert in Stow

LYNN - A loyal Dunkin' customer was rewarded in a big way this week for his 95th birthday.

For the past 40 years, Fred Brown has walked a mile every day to his local Dunkin' in Lynn for a medium hot coffee and a plain stick. So store manager Daniella and the crew at the Lewis Street location went all-out to make his celebration special.

A surprise birthday party is being thrown for 95-year-old Fred Brown, who has been coming to this #Dunkin in Lynn every day for 40 years! @wbznewsradio @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/nuz0d9uQrY — James Rojas (@JamesRojasNews) January 5, 2023

WBZ NewsRadio was on hand for the party, which included balloons, Cuppy the Dunkin' mascot, personalized donuts that said "Happy 95th Birthday Great Uncle Fred" and Dunkin' swag.

"They'll never top this - this was fantastic," a grateful Fred said.

But the biggest surprise almost left Fred speechless - two sets of 95 $5 gift cards to mark his milestone birthday.

"Can I buy everybody a cup of coffee?" Fred joked.