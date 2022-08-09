Original Dunkin' in Quincy giving away free coffee for a year to 100 customers at Wednesday reopening

QUINCY - The original Dunkin' in Quincy is having its grand reopening on Wednesday, and to celebrate, the chain has a big prize for some lucky coffee lovers.

Dunkin' says 100 customers who visit the Southern Artery store after 11 a.m. will win free coffee for a year. Winners must be at least 18 years old.

The Dunkin' store that originally opened in 1950 will have the new cold beverage taps, but still keep traditional touches like counter seating and the vintage signage.

The original Dunkin' Donuts location in Quincy, MA, established 1950. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The festivities start at 10:15 a.m. and will feature local business and government leaders, games, a photo booth and Boston sports mascots.