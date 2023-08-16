Pumpkin spice season begins at Dunkin'

Watch CBS News
CANTON - Even before the leaves start to turn, it's one of the first signs of fall in New England: Pumpkin is back at Dunkin'.

The Canton-based chain started serving up its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Pumpkin Swirl coffee on Wednesday. It's also bringing back "Nutty Pumpkin Coffee," a creamy hazelnut blend.

Pumpkin donuts, Munchkins and muffins are also back on its bakery shelves. 

Dunkin' announced earlier this week that it will soon start selling alcohol-spiked iced coffee and tea in 12 states. 

So far, there's no word on when Starbucks will kick off pumpkin season. Last year, its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte returned on August 30.

